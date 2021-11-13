Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.06.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.1478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.