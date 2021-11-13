Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$67.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

CDPYF stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

