Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$37.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.13.

CU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$35.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.