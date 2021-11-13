Canadian Western Bank to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.15 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.17.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$41.43 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$26.92 and a 1-year high of C$41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,017,900. Insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock worth $473,779 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.