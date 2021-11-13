Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Verastem, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Verastem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,872,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,489,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

