Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $54.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.