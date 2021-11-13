Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 5,316 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

