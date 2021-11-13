Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

