Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $140.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,460 shares of company stock valued at $21,545,542. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

