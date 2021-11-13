Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $21.72 EPS

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $17.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by $21.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CSU opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

In other news, major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 1,482 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.36 per share, with a total value of $50,921.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 305,055 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,151,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 329,723 shares of company stock worth $9,954,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Senior Living stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Capital Senior Living worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

