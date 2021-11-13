Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

CAH opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

