Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of CSTL opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,888 shares of company stock worth $6,451,558. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after buying an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,774,000 after buying an additional 64,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

