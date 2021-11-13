Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 75.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838,526 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $30,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $128.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

