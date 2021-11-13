CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million.
Shares of CCCS opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
