CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CCCS opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

