CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will post $182.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.74 million and the highest is $182.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $680.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $683.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $753.64 million, with estimates ranging from $744.11 million to $758.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000.
Shares of CCCS stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.11.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.