CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will post $182.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.74 million and the highest is $182.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $680.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $683.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $753.64 million, with estimates ranging from $744.11 million to $758.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million.

CCCS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

