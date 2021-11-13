CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given a C$81.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.50.

CCL.B stock opened at C$68.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.34. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$57.12 and a one year high of C$75.19.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,073,672. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,174,399.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

