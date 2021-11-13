CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 49.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $19,101.92 and $5.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

