Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 412.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 159,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $480.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.16. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

