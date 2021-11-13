Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

CELH stock traded down $14.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78. Celsius has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,521,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

