Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Celsius from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.67.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $83.35 on Friday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 757.80 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

