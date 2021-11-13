Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

CELH traded down $14.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. Celsius has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.80 and a beta of 1.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsius stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 172.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Celsius worth $36,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

