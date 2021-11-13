Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.
CELH traded down $14.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. Celsius has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.80 and a beta of 1.98.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsius stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 172.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Celsius worth $36,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.