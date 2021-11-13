Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGAU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.52.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,991,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

