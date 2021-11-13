Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Cormark

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CG. CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.11.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.80 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.35%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

