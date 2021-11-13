Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 10.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.05. 21,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,600,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,803,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 63,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

