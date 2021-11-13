CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

CGI stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

