CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GIB. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.50.

CGI stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CGI by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after buying an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CGI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after buying an additional 146,169 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

