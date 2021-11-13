Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,281 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in American National Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,419,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,696,355,000 after purchasing an additional 214,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,905,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 52.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 61,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,139 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 45,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $189.65 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.16 and a 12-month high of $195.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day moving average of $168.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

