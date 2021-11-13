Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,279 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Arvinas worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,631 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $31,981,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

