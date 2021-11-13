Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 79,928 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 515,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.