Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Central Garden & Pet worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after acquiring an additional 467,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,696,000 after acquiring an additional 74,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 140,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 349,298 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.