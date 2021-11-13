Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,357,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $65,944,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 569.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

