Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.91 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Veracyte worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 43.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 129.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 133,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 85.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.