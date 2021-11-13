ChatCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $65,810.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $65,810.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,731.68 or 1.01759572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 1,317.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00599341 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

