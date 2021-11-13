Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Friday. 19,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,254. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

