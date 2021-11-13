ChemoCentryx, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChemoCentryx in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.28). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $39.65 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $44,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $2,938,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

