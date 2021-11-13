Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.93.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

CGIFF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.