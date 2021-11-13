Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$337.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.77 million.

