Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $281.16

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 281.16 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 299.06 ($3.91). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 76,225 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 281.16. The company has a market capitalization of £439.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

Get Chesnara alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 7.88 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.