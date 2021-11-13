Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

CSSE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.