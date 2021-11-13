Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

