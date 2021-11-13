CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CIX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.29.

TSE CIX opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.72. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.91 and a 52 week high of C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.59%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

