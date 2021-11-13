CIBC Boosts Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target to C$18.50

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

PVG stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.82. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after buying an additional 2,041,319 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 1,522,309 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,001,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 649.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 894,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,130,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

