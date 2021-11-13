CIBC Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$124.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$128.80.

GIB.A stock opened at C$111.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. CGI has a 12-month low of C$89.13 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The stock has a market cap of C$27.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$112.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.34.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

