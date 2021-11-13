CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post sales of $228.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $233.80 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $804.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $796.30 million to $813.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $858.70 million, with estimates ranging from $844.30 million to $873.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:CIR traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 95,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $658.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.