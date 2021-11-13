CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $658.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.48.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

