CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
CIRCOR International stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $658.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.48.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
