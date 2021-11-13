Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $12.30 Million in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,380,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,897,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $184,000.

NASDAQ:MAQC opened at $10.07 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

