Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.01% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of FDHY opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

