Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after buying an additional 6,195,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 484.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,298,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,076,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 1,051,301 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 967,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

