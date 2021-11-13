City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 239,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $817.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.