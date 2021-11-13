City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

City Office REIT stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,559 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

